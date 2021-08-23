'There Is No System Left In Maharashtra To Hear Out Farmers,' Devendra Fadnavis Slams Govt

After a farmer allegedly died by suicide outside Mantralaya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the state government for neglecting farmers' issues. While stating that this is a "very unfortunate" incident, Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition said no system is left in the state to hear out the farmers. The way the posting of officers is happening in the state is questionable, Fadnavis added. Remarking that the Maharashtra government officers do not even care about the issues of farmers and poor that come in front of them, the former state CM said, "they do not have any time for them." Accusing the Maharashtra government of ignoring the farmers of the state and not taking any decision for them, Fadnavis demanded that the state government should probe the case of the farmer's suicide outside the government office and provide compensation to his family.

This statement by Devendra Fadnavis comes after Subhash Jadhav, a 48-year-old farmer, who was admitted to GT Hospital after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside Mantralaya, died on Sunday during the treatment. Subhash Jadhav, a farmer from Pune, had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance outside the gate of Mantralaya on Friday, but he was not allowed to enter the building.

Sources further said, "Some people had captured Jadhav's land in Pune. He had complained about the matter at the nearest police station. But the police station there did not take any action. Jadhav then reached Mantralaya so that his matter would be heard."

On the statement of Jadhav's son Gamesh, the Marine Drive police station registered a case against eight people under sections 306 and 34 of IPC and transferred it to Manchar Police Station in Pune.

