Union Minister Mehwal Says There Should Be Debate On Delhi Violence, But No Politics

A day before the second half of the Budget session begins, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that there should be a debate on the Delhi riots in the Assembly to avoid such incidents from taking place again. He also stated members should not politicise the matter.

"Opposition members are giving notices to raise the issue of Delhi violence in the Parliament session starting tomorrow. There should be a debate on how we can ensure that this doesn't happen again. But no one should play politics," Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI.

As of now, at least 43 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the riots that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

On Monday, the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin where the government is expected to put forth its legislative agenda that includes Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

Additionally, the government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session includes nearly 45 Bills and seven financial items.

Congress likely to raise Delhi riots issue in Parliament

The Congress will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses.

The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said on Sunday.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.

"The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," he told PTI. "We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House," Chowdhury said.

The Budget Session will conclude on April 3.

