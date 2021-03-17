TMC Alleges Electoral Roll Fraud By Suvendu Adhikari, Demands Cancellation Of Nomination

Further intensifying the battle in West Bengal, the TMC has now approached the Election Commission and has demanded cancellation of Suvendu Adhikari's nomination from Nandigram alleging an electoral roll fraud by the BJP leader. In a letter to the EC, the TMC has claimed that Adhikari's name appears in the electoral roll for Nandigram and Haldia as well, which is against the Representation of the People Act, 1951 - which states that no person shall be registered as a voter in more than one constituency.

The letter to the election body signed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien also demands the initiation of criminal proceedings against the BJP leader who is set to contest the upcoming polls from Nandigram against CM Mamata Banerjee. Highlighting that the ex-TMC aide had filed an application for migration of his name from Haldia to Nandigram, the letter alleges that Adhikari was found to be 'absent' at the time of the field visit for verification.

"Shri Suvendu Adhikari has not resided in Nandanayakbar village, Nandigram AC over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident thereof. As per Section 19 of the RP Act, only a person who is 'ordinarily resident' in a constituency may be registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of such constituency. Hence, he is not entitled to a 'migration' and his migration is bad in law," the letter reads. READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses TMC govt of 'smuggling coal, cows & women' into Bengal

TMC seeks initiation of criminal proceedings

Apart from demanding the cancellation of Suvendu's nomination, the TMC has also called upon the EC to delete the name of the BJP leader from the electoral rolls of Nandigram and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 31 of the RP Act. TMC's charge against Suvendu Adhikari comes just days after the BJP leader alleged false declaration by CM Mamata Banerjee in her nomination papers filed to contest from Nandigram.

Leveling charges of concealing facts, former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, listed down seven cases registered against CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of his high-octane battle against the TMC supremo in West Bengal's Nandigram. The BJP leader raised an objection with the Election Commission's returning officer against Mamata Banerjee's nomination papers. The TMC chief, who is set to contest from Suvendu's stronghold Nandigram in the Bengal Assembly Elections, has claimed that she has no criminal cases impending against her in her nomination papers.

Suvendu declares net worth of over Rs 80 lakh

In his affidavit to contest from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari has declared a net worth of over Rs 80 lakh. As per the 50-year-old leader's affidavit to the Election Commission, his net worth is Rs 80,66,749.32. His movable assets are worth Rs 59,31,647.32 while his bank balance is Rs 46,15,513.32, including Rs 41,823 in his election expenditure account.

His income in 2019-20 was Rs 1,115,715.00 and his cash in hand is Rs 50,000.00, as per his affidavit. In his affidavit, the BJP leader has declared that he has criminal cases pending against him. He also declared himself to be a post-graduate from Rabindra Bharati University and a resident of the Nandigram constituency.

