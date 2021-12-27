TMC Counter-claims In MoC Bank Accounts Freezing Row; 'damage Control Tactics By Centre'

Amid false reports that the Centre on December 25, froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India, which is headquartered in Kolkata, ruling party TMC's MP Derek O' Brien has lambasted the Centre, stating it is a 'shameless damage control tactics.' However, both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Missionaries of Charity in India have denied the reports. The TMC MP shares the clarification of the Missionaries of Charity in his tweet and claims that they have been intimidated and pressurised by the Centre to put it out.

First the Government of India INTIMIDATES. For weeks, right through to December 25. And then they pile on the pressure to extract this👇Shame on the MHA and its shameless damage control tactics. pic.twitter.com/ikSJtp9Qy5 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 27, 2021

Earlier, another TMC MP Madan Mitra also reacted to the reports, slamming the Centre for the same. Speaking to Republic, Mitra said, "Anybody who does not belong to the BJP becomes a burnt child. And a burnt child always faces the fire. We are really upset, and that is why even Mamata said that if this continues then the people of India will unite and fight against them."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier also expressed her shock on Monday at the reports alleging the Union government had frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. Reacting to the report, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked and disappointed by the reports alleging that the central government froze the bank accounts of the NGO on Christmas. She also alleged that the move had affected the 22,000 patients and employees of the Missionaries, as they have been left without food and medicines since the Centre froze the accounts.

While Mamata Banerjee hailed that ‘law is paramount,’ she also stressed ‘that humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.’ Expressing her anguish, Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity denies reports

In an official release, the Missionaries of Charity has stated, "We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal has not been approved."

