'TMC Destroyed Democratic Fabric In West Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Attacks Bengal Govt

Hitting out at the TMC-led government in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the state government has destroyed the democratic fabric in the state. The BJP leader said that the party would submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. This statement by Suvendu Adhikari comes days after TMC Leader Mukul Roy was elected as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) 2021-2022 in the West Bengal Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari attacks West Bengal govt

Stating that BJP's campaign is going on against the appointment of PAC chairman, Adhikari said that the West Bengal Assembly is not following the rules of democracy and people should know this. He said, "TMC is not keeping up with the dignity of the assembly. Someone from the Opposition should be the chairman of PAC, but TMC is doing everything on its own accord."

Informing that he has submitted a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the Nandigram election case pending at Calcutta High Court to any other High Court, the BJP leader said that the ruling party has destroyed the democratic atmosphere of West Bengal. "The democratic fabric of the state is destroyed; this is why I have submitted a petition at the SC regarding the Nandigram matter," Suvendu Adhikari added.

"I have submitted a petition in the SC regarding the Nandigram matter (petition filed by CM Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta HC challenging Adhikari's election from Nandigram constituency in 2021 assembly elections) seeking the case to be moved out of Bengal," the BJP leader said.

Adhikari further mentioned that the NHRC panel probing alleged post-poll violence in the state has recommended CBI investigation.

(Image: PTI, Facebook-@SuvenduWB)