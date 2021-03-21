TMC Levels 'outsider' Charge As Amit Shah Unveils BJP Manifesto, Alleges 'insult To WB'

A few minutes after BJP released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC levelled the "outsider" charge at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Lamenting the fact that a non-Bengali person had unveiled the manifesto, it contended that BJP did not have a single local leader capable of doing so. Thereafter, it claimed that the people of the state will never this "insult". Taking a dig at BJP on Twitter, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated, "A resident of Gujarat with a resident of Madhya Pradesh by his (right) side, releases a manifesto and then makes a full speech in Hindi to create a Sonar Bangla".

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Here are the key promises in BJP's 'Sankalp Patra':