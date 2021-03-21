TMC Levels 'outsider' Charge As Amit Shah Unveils BJP Manifesto, Alleges 'insult To WB'

A few minutes after BJP released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC levelled the "outsider" charge at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Lamenting the fact that a non-Bengali person had unveiled the manifesto, it contended that BJP did not have a single local leader capable of doing so. Thereafter, it claimed that the people of the state will never this "insult". Taking a dig at BJP on Twitter, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated, "A resident of Gujarat with a resident of Madhya Pradesh by his (right) side, releases a manifesto and then makes a full speech in Hindi to create a Sonar Bangla".
In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.
Here are the key promises in BJP's 'Sankalp Patra':
- Free and quality education to all female students from KG to PG
- Free public transport for all women
- Formation of Pritilata Waddedar squads to protect women from eve-teasing
- 33% reservation for women in all government jobs
- Monthly pension of Rs.3000 for widows
- Free healthcare for all women
- Implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
- Financial assistance of Rs.4000 per year to all landless farmers and sharecroppers
- Free education to the children of all landless, small and marginal farmers
- Bangla White Revolution with a corpus of Rs.1000 crore to make West Bengal the leading milk producer
- Implementation of PM Jan Arogya Yojana
- Establishment of 3 AIIMS
- Doubling the number of UG and PG medical and nursing seats by 2025
- An Rs.20,000 Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Fund to revamp educational infrastructure in all schools
- Employment opportunities to at least one member of each family of the state
- Netaji Vocational Training Centers in each block to impart skills to over 20 lakh youths over the next 5 years
- Enaction of the West Bengal Whistleblower Act
- Creation of anti-corruption helpline under the CM's direct command
- Dedicated Task Force to crack down on coal smuggling, illegal sand mining, price-inflated sale of water apart from the investigation of all scams
- SIT to expeditiously investigate all cases of political killings. Each of the victims of political violence will be provided upto Rs.25 lakh as a rehabilitation package
- Ujjwal Bangla Mission to expand state-of-the-art infrastructure across 10 cities
- Free electricity for the usage of upto 200 units for domestic consumption
- Development of Bagdogra as a full-fledged international airport
- Tagore Prize and Satyajit Ray Award will be institutionalised
- Construction of a world-class Sonar Bangla museum in Kolkata
- Annapurna canteens to provide cooked food three times a day at Rs.5 per meal
- CAA will be implemented to grant citizenship to refugees while each refugee family will receive a yearly DBT of Rs.10,000 for 5 years after acquiring citizenship
- Auto and taxi drivers will be provided an annual maintenance amount of Rs.3000 and Rs.5000 respectively
