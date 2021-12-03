TMC Mouthpiece Claims Mamata To Emerge As Face Of Oppn; Says Congress Is In 'deep Freezer'

Amid the ever-escalating TMC-Congress tussle, the former attacked the grand old party on Friday and stated that the opposition is now looking up to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to be a face to defeat BJP as the Congress has now gone into 'deep freeze' zone. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) that has recently been distressed with Congress leadership, told 'Jago Bangla', an Indian Bengali daily that it is committed to defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Referring to Prashant Kishor's latest tweet against Congress, the article published in the Bengali daily stated that it's not just about the strategy concerning the polls, but also aims at the Congress leaders who themselves are actively criticizing the party leadership.

According to the article titled 'Congress in deep freezer', "The TMC has been saying this for a long time that the Congress is a spent force. They don't have the zeal to fight the BJP. The party is so bogged down by infighting that it hardly has time or energy to build an opposition. The UPA does not exist."

The article further stated that as of today, the country is in dire need of a strong alternative front to represent the opposition which is given to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Further stating that Mamata is the most that popular opposition face in the country the article mentioned that the opposition parties are looking to TMC chief to fill the void.

Prashant Kishor's take on Rahul Gandhi's leadership

Earlier on Thursday, December 2, referring to Rahul Gandhi's failed leadership during the previous elections, Prashant Kishor wrote on Twitter "The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically".

Earlier, 'Jago Bangla', the TMC's mouthpiece, had termed the Congress as an "incapable and incompetent" party and further maintained that Congress leaders' shift to other parties is not because of the Mamata Banerjee-led camp.

Recently, the Bengali daily claimed that not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but Mamata has emerged as the face of the opposition against the Modi-led government.

