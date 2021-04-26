TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Accuses ECI Of Listening Only To PM Modi & HM Shah

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi alleged that the Election Commission of India only listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. When PM Modi decided to cancel all of his public meetings, EC decided to call off all public meetings, Why was EC sleeping all this while? the TMC leader questioned ECI amid the COVID surge. She also added that till now during campaigning she has only seen people's support for CM Mamata Banerjee. On Monday, West Bengal witnesses its Phase-7 polls across five districts for 34 seats as the country struggles with the deadly second COVID wave.

Wherever I've been campaigning I've seen people's support for only one face-our CM's...Why was EC sleeping all this while? When PM decided he won't hold any public meetings, EC decided to call off all public meetings. It listens to PM & HM more than anyone else: Nusrat Jahan Ruhi pic.twitter.com/cg7Lp1xwxc — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Nusrat Jahan along with her parents reached a polling booth in Kolkata and casts her vote,

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and her parents cast vote at a polling booth in Kolkata, for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/xmkkjbw0Gd — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Loses Temper

Earlier this month, a video shared by the BJP shows Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan losing her temper during a roadshow in poll-bound West Bengal. The actor-turned-politician allegedly lost her cool after “campaigning for over an hour.” In the 25-second video clip, the agitated TMC leader can be seen getting down from a vehicle, refusing a party member’s request to continue the rally up to the main road. "The main road is right here, just half a kilometre," the person can be heard requesting Nusrat in the video.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM"ðŸ˜† #MamataLosingNandigram pic.twitter.com/p0jOm4iy03 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 28, 2021

Polling Begins For Seventh Phase

Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal has so far recorded over 7,28,061 positive cases, out of which, 6,35,802 have successfully recovered and 10,884 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 14,281 new cases, 7,584 fresh recoveries and 59 deaths have been reported. At present, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in West Bengal is 81,375.

(Image Credits: PTI/INSTA/FACEBOOK@ECI)