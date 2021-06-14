TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Separation Row; Confirms Pregnancy Rumours

Amid rumors of her tumultuous relationship with estranged husband Nikhil Jain, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has confirmed her pregnancy. In a photograph that has gone viral on social media, Nusrat Jahan can seen be sporting a baby bump. Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee can also be seen alongside the actor-turned-politician who flaunts her baby bump under a long white dress.

Nusrat Jahan pregnant

Nusrat Jahan calls marriage with Nikhil Jain 'invalid'

After a fairytale romance and a wedding in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan confirmed her separation with businessman Nikhil Jain claiming that the marriage ceremony was 'invalid'. Issuing a statement the TMC MP said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise."

Jahan further said, "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation."

We have been staying separately since November 2020: Jain

Nikhil Jain on the other hand slammed Nusrat's statement calling their marriage 'invalid' stating that they lived together as 'husband and wife' since their union in 2019 but despite his 'best of efforts', her attitude towards him changed within a year. He also revealed that Nusrat was against registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in India after their Turkey wedding.

"On November 5, 2020, she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal values, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together after being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting," he revealed.

He also denied the allegations of accessing her finances after their separation saying, "The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth."

(Image- nusratjahanews/Instagram)