TMC MP Saugata Roy Alleges Governor Dhankhar Sends Him 'anti-Mamata Messages Every Day'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been sending him 'provocative messages' against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every day. Roy said that 'it is unethical' for the Governor to engage in such activities. He further claimed that Dhankhar often tweets against the TMC-led government after meeting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC MP said, "Sending messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to me by Governor Dhankhar is very unethical. Chief Minister is the leader of the party of which I am a member. I think someone is provoking the Governor. He tweets all this after meeting with either Suvendu Adhikari or Amit Shah. Governor making statements against Chief Minister every day. He is diminishing the dignity of the post of Governor."

Referring to the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Centre, Saugata Roy said, "We had opposed the Centre's move of extending BSF's jurisdiction. The Governor also had countered our views on the matter."

Row over extension of BSF Jurisdiction

Since the Centre's announcement to increase Border Security Force's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the move. She recently asked police personnel of certain border districts to cease entry of Border Security Force officials in villages without permission.

In response, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Mamata Banerjee's stance can be "potentially alarming" for national security and federal polity. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also criticised the TMC Supremo and alleged that she is trying to dive a wedge between BSF and West Bengal Police.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had attacked Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that he disregarded the principles of federalism by his statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directives to the police regarding the Border Security Force.

Earlier this month, Dhankhar met the Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh in Delhi to ensure efforts to work in coordination with West Bengal Police. The Bengal governor was called upon by the BSF DG on December 13 assuring that adequate measures are being taken to enhance cooperation with the West Bengal Police and the security force personnel.

(With inputs from agency)