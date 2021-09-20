TMC Refutes Congress' Claim Of Being A Part Of Opposition Protest In Manipur As Polls Loom

At a time when TMC is seeking to expand its base in states other than West Bengal, it denied having any understanding with Congress in Manipur ahead of the Assembly polls. This came after Congress claimed that representatives of the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with those from AIFB, CPI, CPI(M), JD(S), MPP, NCP, PRJA and RSP were going to organise a mass agitation against the BJP-led Manipur government. Describing this as "incorrect information", TMC asserted that it did not have a state unit in Manipur.

Earlier on September 10, Congress named a replacement for the post of its Manipur state unit chief over a month after Govindas Konthoujam joined BJP. Holding interim charge since Konthoujam's resignation, Nambol MLA Nameirakpam Loken Singh Nameirakpam was appointed as the full-time president of the Manipur state unit. Elected to the state Assembly 4 times on a Congress ticket from 2002, he has handled various Ministerial portfolios such as Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. On September 5, the Congress president appointed MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain as AICC observers for the poll-bound state.

The All India Trinamool Congress does not have a party unit in Manipur, yet.@INCManipur is sharing incorrect information and we confirm that we were not part of any such meeting, as claimed here.



Spreading such misinformation is a shameful act. Urging all to be aware. https://t.co/iWbr65zwJN — AITC Manipur (@AITC4Manipur) September 18, 2021

Political scenario in Manipur

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly election, Congress emerged as the single-largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-member House whereas BJP bagged 21 seats. Even as it harboured hopes of forming a government in the state again, BJP thwarted its plans by forging a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party, the Naga People's Front and LJP. Thus, the saffron party which had drawn a blank in the 2012 polls formed a government in Manipur for the first time with N Biren Singh taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 15, 2017.

The N Biren Singh-led government faced a mid-term crisis on June 17, 2020, when 9 MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the ruling coalition. However, it barely managed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly on August 10 as 8 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings despite the party issuing a whip to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister. The government was supported by 28 members including the 4 NPP MLAs on the floor of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, two Congress legislators Th Lokeshwar and Mirabai Devi reportedly threw chairs and benches in the Assembly alleging that the confidence motion was not conducted properly. In a major jolt for Congress, 6 out of the 8 abstaining Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker on the same day. At present, Congress has 16 members in the Manipur Assembly as against that of BJP which is the single-largest party with 24 MLAs. Overall, the state government has the support of 36 MLAs including 4 MLAs from NPP and NPF respectively, the lone LJP MLA and three Independents.