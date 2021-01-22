TMC Slams 'Mir Zafar' Suvendu; Says 'Bengal Won't Forgive Traitors Who Praise Godse'

Slamming TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, has termed him as "traitor" and said that earlier he was following Mahatma Gandhi, while now he is following Godse and Shyama Prasad Mukherji. The TMC tweeted a video in which they claimed that Suvendu is afraid of "Didi" (Mamata Banerjee) and hence, changing his statements. Pointing out the change in his statements in two rallies, TMC said that first Suvendu had challenged that he will defeat CM Mamata from Nandigram by 50,000 votes, but later, he said that he will ensure the victory of any candidate who contests from Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee-led party also compared Suvendu to "Mir Zafar" and declared that Bengal never forgives "Mir Zafars who betrays their own people."

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari had on Monday, said that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes, while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata. Adding that if BJP gives him the ticket, he will pack up the 'private ltd party Trinamool' from Nandigram.

Just two days later, Suvendu said that he will ensure the victory of BJP candidate contesting from Nandigram. "I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has announced that she will contest from there, relying on 62,000 votes. But I have 2.13 lakh people who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'," Adhikari said.

Trinamool vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

