TMC Workers In Agartala Observe 'Khela Hobe Diwas'; Sloganeer And Play Football | Watch

Amid a full-fledged tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, TMC workers will be observing the 'Khela Hobe Diwas' today on 16 August, throughout the state. A video from Tripura's Agartala has surfaced on the Internet showing TMC workers playing football and sloganeering.

The video shared by ANI shows several party workers marching and raising slogans of 'Khela Hobe' followed by a game of football.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | TMC workers observe 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in Agartala over a game of football and sloganeering. pic.twitter.com/EQ0GSzmLcZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

'Khela Hobe Diwas' by Mamata Banerjee

As announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after winning the West Bengal assembly elections, the state will be celebrating the Khela Hobe Diwas on 16 August in the memory of the football fans who were killed in 1980 in a match stampede. Her statement came after a war of words between TMC and BJP in the House.

Further, the party also stated that the day will be observed in many other states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, Bihar, and so on. However, not everyone will celebrate the day under the party flag. As part of the program, the state government will be distributing 50,000 footballs to around 25,000 clubs in the state. Also, Rs 5 lakh will be granted to each club.

The word 'Khela Hobe', which means "game on", was the party slogan of the Trinamool Congress during the Assembly polls in West Bengal. Many party leaders and workers were seen using the battle cry during the polls, especially against the Bhartiya Janata Party.

(Image Credits: ANI)