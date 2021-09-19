TMC's Babul Supriyo Justifies U-turn, Says 'Mamata Didi's Words Inspired Me'

In a second press briefing conducted after joining Trinamool Congress, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday, 19 September 2021, said that it was Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words' that forced him towards changing his decision of quitting politics. Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post and had even said that he won't be joining any party- a part which was later deleted by him.

Speaking to the reporters, Babul Supriyo maintained that being a singer he was a bit emotional but his decision of quitting politics was not an outcome of a sudden outburst. The former BJP leader said that he was firm in his decision until he met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi. "Meeting them was something so special, different, that it forced me to change my firm decision in spite of knowing all the repercussions- the trolling that I was, and am being subjected to."

He added, "I don't understand the trolling, not like I am creating history by switching parties. There are 1000s who have done it before me."

'Everything happened in the past 3-4 days'

Babul Supriyo during the address on Saturday had said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. "It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brian for his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the party contacted him and they met. "I saw new opportunities coming", he said talking about the same.

Citing that his friends and family had called his decision of quitting politics wrong, Babul Supriyo had said, "I am very proud that I am correcting this wrong decision have tried to correct my wrong," and had added, "I am coming back to serve Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."

'Will not join any party'

Taking to his Facebook page in the month of August, Babul Supriyo had announced his retirement from politics. In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol had written, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"