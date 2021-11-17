Last Updated:

'I feel disgusted' | TMC's Mimi Chakraborty Complains To Apple As 7,000 Pics, 500 Videos On IPhone Get Deleted

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday alleged that 7000 photos and 500 videos were mysteriously deleted from her iPhone gallery. 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament and actress Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday alleged that 7,000 photos and 500 videos got mysteriously deleted from her iPhone gallery. As per reports, the 32-year-old actress-turned-politician had purchased a brand new iPhone 13 in the month of September. She also said that she has tried her best to retrieve all the deleted data but could not get back anything of it. 

Chakraborty further said that she does not know whether she should cry or cry out loud and expressed her disappointment to the Apple company by stating that she feels disgusted. 

Mimi Chakraborty Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Meanwhile, the last time Mimi Chakraborty made headlines was in the month of June when she had informed that she managed to bust a fake vaccination drive in the New Market area of Kolkata. The TMC MP, who actually genuinely thought she had received the jab, stated that she got suspicious as her Aadhaar card was not used to register herself on CoWin app and also, she didn't receive any SMS or vaccine certificate post-vaccination. As she didn't receive any information regarding the vaccination, Chakraborty investigated the matter and informed the police, as a result of which a man was arrested. Mimi had said that she was approached by a man who introduced himself as an IAS officer and informed that he is going to launch a vaccination drive for the transgender community and physically-handicapped people. He had requested for her presence as it will create awareness and encourage people to get the jabs.

Who is Mimi Chakraborty?

Mimi Chakraborty is the star of Bengali cinema and is seen in many hit Bengali films. The actor is also a Member of Parliament and is often known to firmly stick to her strong opinions during Parliament sessions. On the work front, the actor was last seen in her recent Bengali film Baazi. The action film stars Mimi Chakraborty along with actor Jeet. This film is an official remake of hit Telugu movie titled Nannaku Prematho.

