Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament and actress Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday alleged that 7,000 photos and 500 videos got mysteriously deleted from her iPhone gallery. As per reports, the 32-year-old actress-turned-politician had purchased a brand new iPhone 13 in the month of September. She also said that she has tried her best to retrieve all the deleted data but could not get back anything of it.

Chakraborty further said that she does not know whether she should cry or cry out loud and expressed her disappointment to the Apple company by stating that she feels disgusted.

However, the young MP received a negative response from the online community and got trolled by several social media users.

I guess now you'll find some time for people who are in need in your constituency — Rahul Datta (@rahul1988d) November 17, 2021

Relax sweetheart, it's may be occure accidentally don't worry and take any tension in your mind, look before 20 years mobile was not available, than people are remembering in their mind , start again with best memory pic.twitter.com/5QhkyB5BMc — Maheshbhai Rathod (@MaheshbhaiRath5) November 17, 2021

better than I phone pic.twitter.com/uBtkUu33ep — Mohammed Piplodwala (@MohammedPiplod1) November 17, 2021

Cry or cry out loud, is it really a matter of concern, stop acting like a 17 year old kid whose existence is not beyond his phone. That's a perfect example of a politician crying over piece of cake when ppl are starving to death. — CunCrit (@Cunning_Critic) November 17, 2021

Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos. Must hurt so much to not be able to post TikToks/Reels. https://t.co/cWSChZqfPS — Subham Mitra (@mitraspeaketh_) November 17, 2021

Mimi Chakraborty Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Meanwhile, the last time Mimi Chakraborty made headlines was in the month of June when she had informed that she managed to bust a fake vaccination drive in the New Market area of Kolkata. The TMC MP, who actually genuinely thought she had received the jab, stated that she got suspicious as her Aadhaar card was not used to register herself on CoWin app and also, she didn't receive any SMS or vaccine certificate post-vaccination. As she didn't receive any information regarding the vaccination, Chakraborty investigated the matter and informed the police, as a result of which a man was arrested. Mimi had said that she was approached by a man who introduced himself as an IAS officer and informed that he is going to launch a vaccination drive for the transgender community and physically-handicapped people. He had requested for her presence as it will create awareness and encourage people to get the jabs.

Who is Mimi Chakraborty?

Mimi Chakraborty is the star of Bengali cinema and is seen in many hit Bengali films. The actor is also a Member of Parliament and is often known to firmly stick to her strong opinions during Parliament sessions. On the work front, the actor was last seen in her recent Bengali film Baazi. The action film stars Mimi Chakraborty along with actor Jeet. This film is an official remake of hit Telugu movie titled Nannaku Prematho.

Image: Instagram/@mimichakraborty