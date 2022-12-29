TMC's Saket Gokhale Again Arrested By Gujarat Police From Delhi; To Be Taken To Ahmedabad

Trouble continues for Saket Gokhale as the Trinamool Congress leader was once again arrested on Thursday. Sources said that the Gujarat police arrested Gokhale from Delhi, in a different case involving siphoning of money in the name of activism. The police have found accounts linked to Gokhale in which he was receiving money, which he claimed was being used for legal fees for activism-related cases but was instead being withdrawn by him for personal finance, as per sources.

Gokhale's arrest & re-arrest

On December 1, Gokhale shared a clipping of a news piece about a response under the Right to Information Act (RTI) claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the visit of the Prime Minister to the incident site. The Press Information Bureau fact-checked the claim on December 1 and called it fake --“No such RTI response has been given.”

A resident of Ahmedabad had filed a complaint against Gokhale, post which, on December 6, he was arrested from Jaipur, minutes after his flight from Delhi landed. He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was remanded to 2-day police custody, i.e., till December 8.

On December 8, Gokhale was granted bail after he was produced before the court in Ahmedabad, following the completion of his police custody but was soon arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.