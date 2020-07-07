'Ruling Party Curtailing Political Space': Trinamool Leader Slams Bengal Governor

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's administrator and senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim questioned Bengal Governor's statement on no political democracy being present in the state. The senior TMC leader slammed Jagdeep Dhankar by stating that the latter did not witness the atrocities on Trinamool workers during the left regime.

"The Government does not understand, he was not here during the Left front regime when Tmc youth forces were butchered. What about junglemahal? We are witnessing democracy under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, except the Governor," said Firhad Hakim on Tuesday, while leading a protest over the privatization of Railways.

On Monday, WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar attacked the Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal, stating that the ruling party is cornering political space in the state.

"I have noticed with great pain and concern that political space in the state is being cornered by ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state govt that political space of opposition should not be curtailed." said Jagdeep Dhankar who went on to state that cornering of political space is not in consonance with democracy.

Firhad Hakim also stated that the Governor was not at any fault, precisely because he was speaking at the instructions of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

"The Governor is a representative of Amit Shah. The line Shah says, he repeats. Governor cannot be blamed. People of Bengal know everything and we (TMC) are here as well." said Hakim.

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday attacked the TMC Government on multiple issues, including lack of democracy in the state, and that BJP will form a government in the state in 2021. The Trinamool veteran also countered BJP Chief JP Nadda's statement of forming a government in Bengal in 2021 by saying, "In Bengali, there is a song, which states to write one name in the heart and it stays, not on stones, Mamata Banerjee's name is in the heart of the people."

