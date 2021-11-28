Last Updated:

Tripura Polls: BJP Says It's 'just The Beginning'; TMC Vows To End 'ruthless Anarchy'

At the outset of BJP's noteworthy victory in the Tripura civic election 2021, Amit Malviya said win in tripura election results 2021 'is just the beginning'.

Written By
Srishti Jha
tripura election results 2021

ANI/PTI


At the outset of Bharatiya Janata Party's noteworthy victory in Tripura civic election 2021, BJP's IT wing in-charge Amit Malviya said 'it is just the beginning'. On the other hand, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) affirmed itself as the 'strongest Opposition' in the state and vouched to end BJP's 'ruthless anarchy'.

Both reactions hold relevance as BJP swept clean the Tripura municipal elections 2021 by bagging majority in 29 of 51 wards. The Election Commission stated that there are 334 seats in urban local bodies - the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), 13 Municipal Councils and 6 Nagar Panchayats in the state. It was brought to the fore that BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-ward AMC after the Tripura election results were announced.

'All conspiracies, fake narratives about religious tension etc' 

Taking a jibe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Malviya shared on Twitter, "Politics of violence and intimidation has its shelf life. More political humiliation awaits Mamata Banerjee, not just outside Bengal, but even in Bengal. Tripura is just the beginning."

READ | Tripura CM expresses condolences after cop and 4 others killed by depressed man in Khowai

"BJP has swept Tripura local body polls. Spare a thought for the entire opposition, new kids on the block and sponsored media, which finally figured Tripura’s existence after BJP came to power in the State. All conspiracies, fake narratives about religious tension etc bite dust," he shared. 

READ | Tripura CM Biplab Deb instructs DGP to review UAPA cases against lawyers and journalists

TMC emerges as 'strongest Opposition' Tripura municipal election, 2021

On the other hand, TMC ended up as the 'strongest Opposition' after the Tripura municipal election 2021. Establishing notions similar to BJP's that the latest result 'is just the beginning', TMC shared, "We thank the people of Tripura and Maa Tripureshwari for blessing us abundantly. Despite rigging, threats, violence - we stand firmly as the strongest Opposition in the state. Your RUTHLESS ANARCHY (BJP) will soon come to an end. Keep watching."

READ | Tripura civic polls: Counting underway with 3-tier security amid BJP-TMC tiff

TMC vs BJP in Tripura

The elections were contested majorly between three parties - the BJP, the TMC and CPI(M). Tripura municipal election 2021 was not spared of rigging allegations. TMC officials earlier made claims that party workers were beaten up in Agartala during the elections.

READ | As BJP leads in Tripura civic polls; Amit Malviya affirms 'more humiliation awaits Mamata'

Meanwhile, CPI-M state secretary Jiten Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the ruling party members were intimidating voters across various districts. He added that they were also obstructing party workers from functioning freely near the polling booths. However, the BJP refuted allegations and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the voting had begun on 'celebratory spirit'.

Tags: tripura election results 2021, tripura civic election 2021, tripura municipal election 2021
First Published:
COMMENT