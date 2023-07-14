Trouble For BRS MLA Rohith Reddy After He Flaunts Upgraded Y-category Security?

Quick links:
Rohith Reddy flaunts Y-category security | Credit: Instagram Pilot Rohith Reddy
Trouble seems to have erupted for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy after he posted an Instagram reel. In the viral video, the MLA showcased his Y-category security given by the Telangana government.
The viral video that surfaced online shows him walking in slow motion with a background music, surrouned by security personnel on both the sides.
The leader was provided Y category security by the state government following the farmhouse MLA poaching case, about which he filed a complaint.
Reddy complained that attempts were being made to poach four BRS leaders Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kanta Rao (Pinapaka) including himself and the deal was being conducted at Tandur MLA's house. The leaders were allegedly offered money, contracts and posts to switch their party.
