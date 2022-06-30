Last Updated:

Udaipur Murder: Kanhaiya Lal's Son Demands Security For Kin, Death Penalty For Culprits

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed on Tuesday by two men for allegedly sharing a post supporting the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma.

Udaipur murder

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered on June 28 in Udaipur. The victim's son, Yash, demanded security from the police and a death sentence for the culprits.

"We have demanded security. My father was not provided security but we should be provided. We have been assured of the same. The culprits should not be given anything less than a death sentence," Yash said.

"I have spoken with the Chief Minister. He has provided us with financial help too. He has also assured me of a Government job. He is cooperating with us, and we are ready to cooperate too," he added.

Lal, a tailor, was killed on Tuesday by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. He was cremated on Wednesday in presence of a large crowd.

Gehlot was accompanied by Congress state chief Govind Singh DItasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and other leaders during his visit to Lal's house at Sector 14 Udaipur, officials said.

"The way the incident has happened, it has shaken the country. The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job," he said.

NIA registers UAPA case in Udaipur killing, says accused wanted to 'strike terror among masses'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the Udaipur killing and registered a case under the Unlaw Activities (Prevention). The counter-terror agency said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act on the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," an NIA spokesperson said.

A case has been registered by the agency under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused.

