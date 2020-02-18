Sharad Pawar Differing, CM Uddhav Draws Bhima Koregaon & Elgar Parishad Case Distinction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held that the Bhima Koregaon case and the one of Elgar Parishad are "two different" cases and the former is related to Dalits. He said that he will not take the Bhima Koregaon issue to the Centre. This comes a day after state Minister of Minority Development and NCP leader Nawab Malik stated that Maharashtra will carry out a parallel enquiry in Bhima Koregaon case through Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"Bhima Koregaon and Elgaar Parishad both are different. Centre took Elgaar Parishad case from the State but Bhima Koregaon case which is related to Dalits is still with State and I will not tolerate injustice with Dalit people. Elgaar case is different and not related to Dalits," Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying.

READ | BIG: NCP Claims Maha Govt To Parallelly Probe Bhima-Koregoan Case, Amid Pawar-Uddhav Tiff

Thackeray-Pawar clash over Elgaar Parishad

Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have locked horns over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Pawar had pushed for a separated probe into the case, stating that the erstwhile Fadnavis-led BJP government labelled all dissent as 'anti-national'. Soon, after the state government started reviewing the case, the Centre transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was opposed by the state government – the home ministry challenged the decision in a Pune court.

READ | BJP Mocks CM Uddhav Over Bhima Koregaon Case, Alleges NCP & Cong Wield 'real Power'

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested persons such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

READ | Sharad Pawar Slams CM Uddhav Thackeray For Allowing Bhima-Koregaon Case's Transfer To NIA

READ | Ramdas Athawale Hails Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Transfer Bhima-Koregaon Case To NIA