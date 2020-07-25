Uddhav Thackeray Slams Fadnavis' 'Maharashtra Tour' Of COVID Areas, Says 'Use Technology'

Amid the ongoing tussle between Sena and BJP, CM Uddhav Thackeray slammed Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' extensive visits to various parts of Maharashtra amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Thackeray, in his 48-minute interview with Samana's executive editor Sanjay Raut, said that one must use technology rather than wasting time roaming around the state. Highlighting his own review meetings from 'Matoshree', he said that it was easier to decide on matters quickly instead of roaming about the state concentrating on specific places.

Thackeray: 'Why roam around Maharashtra?'

Slamming allegations against his absence from Mantralaya, he said that with the advancement in technology he was able to hold review meetings from his home and that those who don't grasp this technology were unfortunate. Taking an apparent dig at Devendra Fadnavis' extensive Maharashtra visit, he further hit out, "While you travel to a place, you only cover one district. By reviewing from one place, it saves time of travelling. Why not travel by bullock carts? Why travel by plane? If you are not using technology, then discard it."

When asked about recurring lockdowns in Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Chandrapur etc, he said that while he would never completely remove lockdowns, he will gradually open up maintaining a balance between the health issues and the economic issues. He added that areas that were showing spikes in cases will peak and then flatten as they did in Mumbai, which he said was the behaviour of the virus. As Raut lauded Thackeray's deep understanding of Corona, Thackeray replied, "As I sit at home a lot, I get time to study the virus. It is better to sit at home and understand the virus, rather than roam around without knowing about it."

'Fadnavis has transferred BJP funds to Delhi, so..': Uddhav

Taking a jibe at Fadnavis' contribution to PM-CARES fund instead of the CM's relief fund, he said Fadnavis' Delhi visit may be due to that. Slamming a BJP-ruled Karnataka Minister's comment stating 'only God can save us', Thackeray said one must trust the god-like doctors. Incidentally, Sena had praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he has been effectively carrying out his role as a Leader of Opposition.

"As they have transferred their funds to Delhi, they visit Delhi for everything. He may be uncomfortable by the fact that Maharashtra has won the best state award. I have already held a meeting with all-party chiefs asking if they had any issues. Many medicines are being found and being used on a trial basis for treating the virus. One must trust the doctors to handle this pandemic and not leave everything to god," he said.

Fadnavis tours Maharashtra

In a bid to know the ground reality about COVID-19 situation, Fadnavis recently completed a three-day tour visiting Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel. Prior to that, Fadnavis toured north Maharashtra, Marathwada, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad. While CM Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from moving away from Mumbai except on some occasions, the ruling parties have questioned the reason behind Fadnavis' extensive visits. The former CM has defended it saying that it is part of an exercise to reach out to people “reeling under hardships” and travelled to Delhi to brief PM Modi on it.

