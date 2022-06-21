In a major scoop in connection with the ongoing Maharashtra political turmoil, Republic TV has learned that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar enabled CM Uddhav Thackeray speak to rebel leader Eknath Shinde after reaching Surat - a phone call which lasted for 15 minutes. In the conversation, the CM assured Shinde that his issues will get resolved. Republic also accessed key details of Eknath Shinde's meeting with Maharashtra CM's envoys in Surat. Sources also informed that Eknath Shinde told Milind Narvekar - "For us Hindutva is paramount and we won't compromise on it."

Meanwhile, Milind Narvekar has left for Mumbai after meeting Shinde in Surat. After reaching Mumbai, he will directly go to the Varsha Bungalow to meet the CM.

#MVACollapses | Republic accesses key details of Eknath Shinde's meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's envoys in Surat; Shinde held a 15-minute meeting with the CM where he was assured his concerns will be resolved; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/4lfeTcfQk0 pic.twitter.com/qk5r6Z88qR — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2022

Shinde's meeting with CM's envoy for 1.5 hours

Republic also spoke to one of the two envoys sent to Eknath Shinde in Surat, who said, "While we met Eknath Shinde for 1.5 hours, we made him speak to Uddhav Thackeray. The conversation was for about 14 to 15 minutes, during which Shinde fumed that we came all the way to meet him here in Surat but back in Mumbai, there were slogans being raised against him, and his posters were being torn and burnt because of what was being shown, despite him not leaving the Shiv Sena."

The envoy added, "Shinde has asked for more time from CM Uddhav to decide future action. CM Uddhav has assured that his concern would be taken care of."

As per the latest update, 30 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 independent MLAs are present in Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat's Surat. They are said to be in constant touch with the BJP and are even scheduled to meet Devendra Fadnavis, who will leave from Delhi in while, said sources.

On the other hand, Congress, which is one of the partners in the MVA alliance has called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 22. All 44 MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting. At the Monday's meeting called by Balasaheb Thorat, 30 MLAs were present.

Maharashtra political crisis

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray regime after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, a number that has now swelled and is now speculated to be more than the number that remains with the MVA.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several MLAs cross-voted.

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed hope that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time.'