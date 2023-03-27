Uddhav To Skip Opposition Meeting At Kharge's House Over Rahul's 'Savarkar' Remark

As the opposition party continues to hold protests over Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi's suspension from Parliament, the leaders of the opposition parties have decided to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss further action.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey and leaders of his faction have decided not to attend the meeting at Kharge's residence today because of Rahul Gandhi's recent remark in which he said that "I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi."

Notably, this development has come at a time when the Congress party has been protesting in black clothes against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP.

Shiva Sena (UBT) to skip opposition leaders meet at Kharge's residence

The former Wapayand MP's statement came in response to a question when he was asked about his opinion on the suggestion that he could have escaped the conviction and two-year jail term by apologising for his remark. Rahul replied that his name was not Savarkar but Gandhi, and Gandhis don't apologise.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed Rahul Gandhi for taking the name of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, terming it a "wrong statement". Raut, while speaking to the media, said, "Savarkar is our inspiration," and Rahul Gandhi shouldn't have made such a remark. Raut said he will try to speak to Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Image: PTI