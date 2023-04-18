Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts To BJP’s ‘DMK Files’ Release, Avers ‘It’s Just A Comedy’

Days after the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video with a purported “expose” aimed at the ruling DMK, state minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday reacted by saying, “It is just a comedy.” Refuting the claims that the saffron party’s ‘DMK Files’ campaign will impact the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, Udhayanidhi stated that this will not happen.

"It is just a comedy, it's just a comedy time," the Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin responded to the queries of the media on state BJP releasing "DMK Files". He further responded by saying a big “No” when asked the saffron camp’s new campaign would have an impact on elections.

DMK’s legal notice to BJP

Following the release of BJP’s “DMK Files”, the Chief Minister Stalin-led DMK sent a legal notice state BJP chief K Annamalai over his allegations against the party. As per the notice, DMK chief MK Stalin apart from demanding an apology from Tamil Nadu BJP chief asked for a compensation of Rs 500 crore for making allegations against the party.

In the 10-page notice issued by the DMK, the party stated that Annamalai's allegations named 'DMK Files' targeting Stalin and other party leaders are "false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous”.

BJP releases ‘DMK Files’

Escalating the faceoff between the two parties, BJP state chief K Annamalai on April 14 released ‘DMK Files’, a series of corruption allegations against the DMK government addressing the media at Kamalalayam, the state headquarters of Tamil Nadu BJP.

Alleging that the DMK is becoming a money laundering company and that he will expose all the party leaders involved in corruption, Annamalai said, “I am going to give it (the evidence) to CBI. In 2011, the election funding has come. A complaint will be filed that an investigation should be conducted.”

“We have released DMK files part 1. It's going to be a series throughout the year. It's just the first family of the DMK that we have disclosed that too direct assets and their shareholdings in a company and the valuations. We haven't gone beyond it,” the Tamil Nadu BJP chief added.