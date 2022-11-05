Uma Bharti’s Big Announcement; Sacrifices Family, Will Now Be Known As ‘Didi Maa’

In a big announcement, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti on Friday asserted that following the orders of Jain saint Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj she is sacrificing her family and freeing herself from all the family shackles. She further said that she will be now known as “Didi Maa”. Notably, the official announcement regarding the same will be made on November 17.

In a total of 17 tweets posted one after the other, the BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, “I free myself and my family members from all bondage from November 17. My world and family have become much wider. Now I am the sister mother of the whole world community, I do not have any personal family.”

“I had decided that on the 30th of the year of my Sanyas initiation, I would start obeying the orders of my Guru saint Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. He gave me this order on March 17, 2022, in Sagar district’s Rahali," she added.

13. उन्होंने मुझे आज्ञा दी है कि समस्त निजी संबंधों एवं संबोधनों का परित्याग करके मैं मात्र दीदी मां कहलाऊं एवं अपने भारती नाम को सार्थक करने के लिए भारत के सभी नागरिकों को अंगीकार करूं । संपूर्ण विश्व समुदाय ही मेरा परिवार बने। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 4, 2022

Uma Bharti to remain in politics

Further elaborating on her career in politics, Uma Bharti said that remaining in politics after her renunciation or not was the big question. However, her Guru asked her to continue to help the countrymen by remaining in politics and doing her best by staying away from corruption and bribery.

“Whatever position I hold in politics, I and my colleagues will have to stay away from bribery and corruption. After this I was initiated into Sanyas,” she tweeted.

5. राजनीति में मैं जिस भी पद पर रहूं मुझे एवं मेरी जानकारी में मेरे सहयोगियों को रिश्वतखोरी एवं भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रहना होगा।



6. इसके बाद मेरी सन्यास दीक्षा हुई, मेरा मुंडन हुआ,मैंने स्वयं का पिंडदान किया एवं मेरा नया नामकरण संस्कार हुआ मैं उमा भारती की जगह उमाश्री भारती हो गई। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 4, 2022

Uma Bharti’s political career

BJP Leader Uma Bharti contested her first parliamentary elections in 1984 from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, which she lost to Chaturvedi Vidyawati by a margin of 50,826 votes. She then ran a successful campaign from Khajuraho and defeated her former rival Chaturvedi Vidyawati.

She then switched her constituencies in 1999 and decided to contest the election from Bhopal. It was in 2003 that she became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, however, she resigned from her post after a year, when she was arrested for alleged involvement in instigating the Hubli riots of 1994. Following this, she was ousted from the BJP in 2004, however, she was re-inducted after several years in 2011.