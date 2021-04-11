Union HM Amit Shah To Participate In 6 Political Events In State Today; Check All Details

After voting for phase-4 of West Bengal elections took place on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to address 6 public rallies, townhall meetings and roadshows in the poll bound state on Sunday. As per the information released by the Union Home Minister's Officer, Amit Shah will address 3 roadshows, 1 public meetings and 2 town hall meetings in the state today.

Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah's public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 11th April 2021. pic.twitter.com/JnFq1pli8a — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) April 10, 2021

As per the release by Union Home Minister's Office, the first roadshow will take place in Santipur at 12:20 pm, second at Raaghat Daksin at 1:30 pm and the third at Panihati at 4:25 pm. Meanwhile, Shah will address a public meeting in Basirhat Daksin at 3:40 pm and will attend two townhall meetings—one at Kamarhati at 5:30 pm and the other one in Rajarhat Gopalpur at 7:00 pm.

West Bengal Elections: Political hulchul in state today

Besides Amit Shah, BJP leader and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hold various events in the state today. Have a look at the events mentioned below:

CM Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday is likely to address 2 public meetings- one in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata at 11:00 am and the second ay Jalpaiguri's Rajganj at 12:00 pm. The TMC supremo may also hold a roadshow from Purba Bardhaman to Bardhaman Daksin at 2:00 pm.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

Actor-turned politician BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will participate in various political events in West Bengal today. First, he will address a public meeting in Raina at 11:10 am, then a roadshow in Amdanga at 12:45 pm, another roadshow in Habra at 2:30 om and finally a public meeting in Bagdah at 4:25 pm.

West Bengal Elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- AmitShahOffice)