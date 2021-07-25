Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Denies Speculations Of Him Being The Next Karnataka CM

Responding to questions on replacing BS Yediyurappa as the next Karnataka CM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the high command has not spoken to him. The union minister denied claims of being offered the position and said that it was the media who are talking about the same. Prahlad Joshi is currently doing the rounds as one of the favourites to replace Yediyurappa as CM.

There is no frontrunner: Pralhad Joshi

Denying his connection with the hypothetical offer of power, Pralhad Joshi said, “There is no question of a frontrunner or back runner. No one from the high command has spoken to me about it (succeeding BS Yediyurappa). It’s only the media, which is discussing it. The minister also said that BJP has supreme leaders in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who will decide such matters.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had met with Pralhad Joshi at Hubli on Saturday night further raising speculations of Joshi being the frontrunner for the position. However, Bommai denied the same and said that the meeting was held to discuss rescue efforts in the state. Reportedly, Prahlad Joshi has been eyeing the top seat for some time.

Bommai evades question on replacing Yediyurappa

Earlier in the day, Bommai also evaded questions on replacing BS Yediyurappa as the next Karnataka CM. However, Bommai did not deny the talks. Previously, Bommai had fiercely defended Yediyurappa saying that the CM will continue in power. The current CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and according to sources, BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister in the coming hours.

Ahead of the all-BJP MLA meeting in Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa said, "By evening, I will get the message, even you all will get to know. Will take the appropriate decision on the same". Reposing faith in the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda, Yediyurappa said that he will follow the decision of the party and resign if needed. The CM also urged party workers and seers to cooperate with the decisions taken.

Change in Karnataka leadership?

Days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa in January, BS Yediyurappa found himself in a tough spot after he received complaints from several ministers over the portfolios provided. Senior BJP ministers, who had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees, shared discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Several BJP MLAs went on to accuse Yediyurappa of having an ‘authoritarian way’ of ruling and said his family often interfered in the affairs of the government. Following the backlash, Yediyurappa, who formed his government on August 26, 2019, with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress and JDS, is now being reportedly replaced.

IMAGE: PTI