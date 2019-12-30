UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Gautam Buddh Nagar Accident Victims

Yogi Adityanath has released a statement conveying that he is deeply saddened over the deaths in a road accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP on Monday, December 30.

The statement from the Chief Minister's office read that: "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of people who lost their lives in a road accident caused by fog in Dankaur area of Gautam Budh Nagar district. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.”

Police told agencies on Monday that 11 people were traveling together in Gautam Buddh Nagar when their car skidded off the road in the Dankaur region and plunged into a canal on Sunday night, December 29. All 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital, where six of them were declared brought dead. The other five sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.

READ | Three Dead In Separate Accidents On Jammu-Srinagar NH

Yogi Adityanath has commanded the authorities to provide excellent healthcare to the injured, and also commanded all the District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to take all necessary safety precautions for safe vehicle movement in other accident-prone areas in the state.

Other accidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar -

Three people died in two separate accidents that took place within 12 hours in different parts of the Gautam Budh Nagar district in October this year.

In the first incident, a car flipped over after hitting a divider in Noida in the early morning hours. The police had given a statement that two of the victims, Anil Sharma (30) and Ajay Chaudhary (34), succumbed to injuries in hospital, while another passenger, Ghanshyam, was receiving critical care in the ICU.

READ | 2 Boys Returning Home After Cricket Match Killed In Accident

In the second incident, a man riding a motorcycle died after a speeding truck hit him in Greater Noida. Police had said that the victim Indrajeet (34) was returning home to Surajpur at 10 am. The driver had fled but his truck with a UP license plate was seized.



Four people were killed in an accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including a five-year-old boy, after the car they were traveling in crashed on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in April this year.

READ | Two Men Die In Road Accident In UP

The accident took place around 2 am when the victims were returning home to Bulandshahr, UP from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Police had stated that their speeding car was probably hit from the rear by an unidentified vehicle after which it went into a side cut on the highway and crashed.

(With Inputs from ANI)