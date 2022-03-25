UP CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Cabinet Ministers; 'Confident We'll Fulfil Antyodaya'

Yogi Adityanath on March 25 took the oath of office for the second consecutive Chief Ministership term with full aplomb at the crowded Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The swearing-in ceremony had in attendance around 85,000 people. Yogi government 2.0 comprises 52 ministers, who also took the oath of office alongside CM Adityanath. Taking to Twitter hours after the swearing-in ceremony, CM Yogi congratulated the ministers and showed faith in their capabilities to fulfil the vision of Antyodaya by meeting the expectations of the people.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath wrote,"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the honorable people who took oath as minister in Uttar Pradesh today. I have full faith that you will prove to be helpful in fulfilling the resolution of Antyodaya by fulfilling the expectations of all the people. I wish you all a bright tenure,"

आज उत्तर प्रदेश में मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले समस्त माननीय गण को हृदयतल से बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएं।



पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी जन अपेक्षाओं पर खरे उतरते हुए अंत्योदय के संकल्प की पूर्णता में सहायक सिद्ध होंगे।



मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल की कामना करता हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2022

Yogi government 2.0

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The Yogi government 2.0 includes 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

Some of the new faces in the Council of Ministers are ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. The allies also found representation with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad getting a Cabinet berth. Moreover, Ministers in the earlier Cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

It is pertinent to mention here that Yogi Adityanath's feat of completing a five-year term and being elected as the Chief Minister for the second time has not been attained by any of his predecessors. In the 2022 Assembly Polls, Yogi Adityanath chose to contest the elections and won the Gorakhpur Sadar seat by a huge margin. BJP bagged 255 seats while SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.