UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold First Cabinet Meeting At 10 Am; Address Officials At 11.30

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he'll attend the swearing-in ceremony of protem speaker in Raj Bhawan at 11 am. Later, at 11:30 am, the UP CM will address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries & top officials in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. On Friday, hours after taking the oath, Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath to hold his first cabinet meeting on Saturday, March 26:

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for the second time

Breaking a 37-year-old jinx, Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The event was marked with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The Yogi government 2.0 includes 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

The swearing-in ceremony had in attendance around 85,000 people. Yogi government 2.0 comprises 52 ministers, who also took the oath of office alongside CM Adityanath. Taking to Twitter hours after the swearing-in ceremony, CM Yogi congratulated the ministers and showed faith in their capabilities to fulfil the vision of Antyodaya by meeting the expectations of the people.

BJP chose to retain Maurya despite his defeat from the Sirathu seat. Adityanath was unanimously elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in the state on Thursday, after which he staked a claim to form the government.

Later, the CM had a meeting with the UP Cabinet at his residence just two hours after taking the oath.