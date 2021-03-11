UP Dy CM Terms Alleged Attack On Mamata Banerjee An 'election Stunt'; Raises Questions

Terming the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee an 'election stunt,' Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has raised questions over the claims of a security lapse during the TMC chief's campaign in Nandigram. The BJP leader has said that the Central government is ready to investigate the matter by any agency and added that the TMC supremo should lodge an official complaint if she feels there has been a 'conspiracy'. The West Bengal CM is currently at the SSKM hospital, receiving treatment after she reportedly sustained injuries on Wednesday.

"This is just an election stunt. If she thinks that she has been attacked, then whichever agency she wants, the government is ready to get the matter investigated. If she has any issues, she should lodge an official complaint. She has Z+ security and something happens to her and no one is caught," Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI on Thursday. READ | TMC appeals to cadre to keep emotions in check amid Mamata Banerjee's hospitalisation

"Being the Chief Minister of the state, she controls the law & order situation. This is an unsuccessful attempt to fool the people of West Bengal for the elections and she has done it on the suggestion of her advisers," he added.

TMC to approach EC

Sharing a video day after she alleged an attack, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that she will be able to return to work within 2-3 days. "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this,"

TMC held a core committee on Thursday following the alleged attack and has decided to approach the Election Commission over the incident. The BJP has also sought an inquiry into the incident citing the deteriorating law & order situation in the state. Meanwhile, the EC has sought an emergency report from officials present in the state over the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool Parliamentary delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi tomorrow (March 12) on Nandigram incident involving Mamata Banerjee. Six MPs from both Houses on their way to Delhi from Kolkata

CM Mamata Banerjee, 66, was allegedly attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram after having filed her West Bengal polls nomination earlier in the day. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for immediate medical attention. Speaking to the reporters after the attack, the TMC supremo claimed that no police official was present when "4-5 people intentionally manhandled" her in public. Claiming a conspiracy behind the attack, the CM said no local police present during the program, not even the SP.