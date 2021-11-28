'UP Election Outcome Will Be Startling': Bhupesh Baghel Buoyant About Congress' Prospects

Even as the UP election is being perceived as a contest between the alliances led by BJP and Samajwadi Party, Bhupesh Baghel exuded confidence in Congress' prospects. On October 2, Baghel was appointed as the AICC senior observer for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Chhattisgarh CM lauded Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for raising her voice against injustice and campaigning across the state including Varanasi and Gorakhpur which is considered the stronghold of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath respectively.

Maintaining that Congress' organization is becoming stronger, Bhupesh Baghel remarked, "Uttar Pradesh is the state from where we get answers to political questions. This state has always given answers to those questions. The people here have given votes on the basis of caste and religion. And people are wondering what they have got. Congress is talking about the interests of various sections of society whether it is farmers, women, youth, workers and Dalits. And that's why the people's support for Congress is increasing rapidly."

"These people have only sought votes on the name of caste and religion. Neither caste nor religion benefited. That's why the people of Uttar Pradesh are ready to script a new answer to these questions. I feel that the upcoming election outcome will be very startling," the Chhattisgarh CM added.

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major announcement, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. Some of the party's other promises are the allocation of 40 percent of election tickets to women, the procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal, three free gas cylinders per year, free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA, Anganwadi workers.