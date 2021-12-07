UP: PM Modi Lauds Work Of 'double Engine Govt', Slams 'excuses' Made By Previous Regimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. During his speech in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that he is overwhelmed by this support from Gorakhpur. He assured that the BJP government will open more fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and emphasised that the "beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages." While addressing at a Gorakhpur event, Prime Minister Modi stated that India's money will be invested in the country. "When there is a double engine government, work is done at double speed," he remarked.

Inaugurating key projects in Gorakhpur. https://t.co/kvBTptbDd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

PM Modi informed that the Gorakhpur Fertiliser plant has been revived after remaining shut for more than 30 years. In his speech, PM Modi stated, "Beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine govt, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles."

He noted, "When there is a govt that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The programme in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined."

Lashing at the previous governments in the state, PM Modi stated, "Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers & employment here. But the previous govts showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the govts before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it."

PM Modi mentioned, "After independence till the beginning of this century, there was only 1 AIIMS in the country. Atal ji had approved 6 more AIIMS. Work is going on across the country to build 16 new AIIMS in the last 7 years. Our goal is that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country."

Praising the BJP-led administration in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre, the Prime Minister remarked that "These people can never understand that even during Corona crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop."

"Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams & for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to the mafia. The 'red caps' want to form govt to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger," he added.

According to the press release, the Gorakhpur plant will produce 12.7 LMT of indigenous neem-coated urea per year, which will be of great service to farmers in the Purvanchal region and surrounding areas. The fertiliser plant will also contribute to the region's economic growth. PM Modi also disclosed in the tweet that AIIMS Gorakhpur will be dedicated to the nation, which will aid in the improvement of the health infrastructure. The structure cost more than Rs 1,000 crore to construct. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the facility on 22 July 2016, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP