UP Polls: Congress To Embark On 12,000 Km-long Yatra; Priyanka Gandhi Conducts Review Meet

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress party has decided to embark on a 12,000 km-long yatra 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge Pratigya' (we will fulfill our promises) Yatra across the state. During a meeting of the Congress state unit's Advisory and Strategy Committee chaired by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, the detailed programme for this mass outreach initiative was chalked out. As per sources, this Yatra will cover major villages and towns as a part of its route. Sources also indicated that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will start a zone-wise election campaign.

A day earlier, Vadra arrived in Lucknow on a three-day visit to take stock of Congress' preparedness for the 2022 Assembly election. Reportedly, she will Amongst other activities, she will also review the progress of the party's 'Parikshan Se Parakram' (valour through training) programme. Launched in August, it is aimed at training two lakh grassroots-level Congress workers.

Congress to ally with smaller parties

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Talking exclusively to PTI on September 5, UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu affirmed that his party will win the 2022 Assembly polls under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ruling out a tie-up with parties such as SP and BSP, he remarked, "The Congress' stand on alliances is clear, we will forge alliances only with small parties. We will not even think about aligning again with big parties". Moreover, he claimed that BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues such as farmers' plight, health system, women's safety and corruption. Lallu added, "I say with full confidence that when you look at the strength, organisation and struggle, it is clear that Congress is the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, for women's security and of the village poor".