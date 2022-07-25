Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Police Conduct Raids To Nab Mukhtar Ansari's Son & Wife; Both Absconding

Uttar Pradesh police has carried out raids at several places in Ghazipur to nab former five-time BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son and wife.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 25 carried out raids at several places in Ghazipur to nab mafia-turned politician and former five-time BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son and wife, however, both could not be found. Earlier, a court had issued summons to Ansari a number of times, but he did not turn up. It is worth mentioning that Ansari is facing over 50 criminal cases against his name not only in Uttar Pradesh but in other states too. He has been shifted to various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, and Lucknow over extortion charges.

This comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court (HC) rejected the bail plea of Ansari in the Barabanki ambulance case. In March 2022, Ansari along with 12 others were booked under the Gangsters Act in the ambulance case.

"A case under the Gangsters Act has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Further investigation is underway," said Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki.

Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case 

In March 2021, the UP police started the investigation into the Ambulance case, after it emerged that the ambulance carrying the former BSP MLA from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali had a registration number of Barabanki. Initially, it was revealed that the voter ID cards, PAN cards used for registering the ambulance were forged. A case to the effect was filed in the Kotwali police station in Barabanki against former five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari and 12 accomplices on April 2.

Later, it was found that forged signatures of Dr Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital & Research Centre were used for registering the vehicle. Ansari's associates - Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid had gone to Dr Rai to get her signatures on fake documents.

