Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Rishabh Pant After Cricketer's Horrific Accident

Days after cricketer Rishabh Pant met a horrific accident in Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached the Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet the Indian-batter, who is undergoing treatment. The 25-year-old cricketer met an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.

The development came after the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the driver and conductor of Haryana Roadways saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant. In an effort to honour them, Dhami announced that the Uttarakhand government has decided to honour them on January 26.

“The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer’s car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation,” the Chief Minister added.

According to PTI, the family of Pant informed that there is substantial improvement in the condition of the cricketer and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility or not.

Rishabh Pant to miss Australia series

According to various media, Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Australia in view of injuries the cricketer received following his accident. The Indian batter suffered several injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median on Friday, December 30, as he was travelling from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the cricketer has suffered serious ligament injury in his right knee, hurt his wrist, ankle, and has abrasion injuries on his back.

According to PTI, Pant is likely to face a prolonged absence from competitive cricket and would likely miss the four-Test Australia series at home starting February 9.