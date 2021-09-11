V Muraleedharan Backs Bishop's 'Narcotic Jihad' Remark; Questions CPM, Congress' Criticism

Union Minister V Murleedharan on Friday backed Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on 'love jihad' expressing his astonishment over the criticism surrounding the Bishop's statements in Kerala. The Kerala BJP leader stated that he did not understand why the Congress and the CPM were opposing the Bishop when jihadists were being exposed in the state.

Speaking to ANI, V Muraleedharan said, "I am surprised that his (Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt) analysis has been criticized by some of the leaders of Congress and CPM. I don't understand why they're criticising when jihadis are being opposed and exposed."

Kerala | I'm surprised that his (Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt) analysis has been criticized by some of the leaders of Congress & CPM. I don't understand why they're criticising when jihadis are being opposed & exposed: Union Minister V Muraleedharan on 'Narcotic jihad' remark pic.twitter.com/9nvC5ezoMO — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Christian girls falling prey to love jihad: Pala Bishop

On September 9, a row erupted in Kerala after Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt warned Christian girls from falling prey to "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" in the state. The Bishop asserted that wherever arms cannot be used, they (referring to Muslims) use other means to destroy youths of different religions.

Addressing people during a church event at Kuravilangad in Pala district, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt stated that women belonging to other communities, especially Christian girls were being trapped in 'love jihad' and being misused for terrorist activities by jihadists who wanted to end all other 'non-Muslims.' The Bishop also added that politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists who denied 'love and narcotic jihad' had their own vested interests.

"They have realised that in a nation like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy, they are using other means. Their aim is to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. They use 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'," Kallarangatt said. He added, "Jihadis, through love or other means, use women from other religions for misusing, for terrorist activities, or for economic gains...Those trying to prove that there's no 'love jihad' are trying to feign ignorance. It's not just a love marriage, it's a war strategy."

