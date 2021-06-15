V Muraleedharan Questions Silence Of CPI(M)-led Govt In Kerala Tree Felling Scam

In a development in Kerala's tree felling scam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday, pointed the silence of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government after reports of rampant tree felling in the State's ecologically fragile districts.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan visited Muttil in Wayanad (one of the tree felling sites) said the timber mafia conspired with officials and politicians to loot forest wealth.

V Muraleedharan said, "We visited many districts where hundreds of trees have been cut against the rules. Government is silent on this issue. Person(s) responsible for such acts is not limited to officers. It means that political leadership is the culprit."

Rahul Gandhi - the MP from Wayanad District

Adding that the State government was hand in glove with the timber mafia Muraleedharan questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a member of parliament from Wayanad, over the incident

"Those who condemned authorities in Brazil for fire in Amazon forests a few months ago were conspiring here to cut large tracts of forest land that will cause irreparable damage to the environment,” the Union minister said.

After reports of extensive tree felling across Kerala, Union Minister Prasad Javadekar sought a report into the unreasonable practice worth crores of rupees in ecologically sensitive areas of Wayanad and other districts. The government estimated that large-scale timber looting has taken place across the state under the guise of the revenue department order. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is required, including on corruption and the role of officials. Earlier, it was clarified that talented officers from the Vigilance and Forest Departments would be deployed in the investigation team.

Whistleblower cop transferred; reinstated

The whistleblower divisional forest officer (DFO) of Wayanad, P Dhanesh Kumar, who exposed the role of forest officials in the Muttil tree felling case was shockingly transferred after the case came to light. The DFO was transferred to Kozhikode Flying Squad after the accused in the case alleged the official had taken their bribe.

Dhanesh, known to have a track record of being an able guardian of the forest, it is learned, received support from the higher ranks within the forest department. Previously, Dhanesh had led Operation Clean Nelliampathy that helped forest reclaim 6000 acres of land. He is also been bestowed with many awards for being a vigilante who stood his ground against the timber mafia.

After the media highlighted the ill-timed transfer, Dhanesh was given the task of investigation in the North Zone. Dhanesh was reinstated after the Forest Minister AK Saseendhran intervened.