Vice President Naidu Pays Homage To Martyrs At Jaisalmer War Museum

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid homage to martyrs at the war museum here.

A senior official of the India Army briefed Naidu about the museum.

The vice president also interacted with Army officials and troops and planted a sapling in the premises.

The Jaisalmer War Museum honours the soldiers of the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

The Battle of Longewala was one of the first major engagements in the western sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, fought between assaulting Pakistani forces and Indian defenders at the Indian border post of Longewala in the Thar desert.

After the Museum visit, Naidu visited the 191 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) where he was given a guard of honour.

Naidu addressed a Sainik Sammelan there and interacted with BSF toops. He also had tea with the troops.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was among those present on the occasion.

