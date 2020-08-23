Vice President Naidu Bats For Adequate Representation Of Women In Parliament

In a bid to call national movement for women’s empowerment, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone to ensure that no girl child is left out of school. He further urged all political parties to arrive at a consensus at the earliest on the long-pending proposal to provide adequate reservation to women in parliament and state legislatures at the earliest.

The Vice President enumerated the need for giving equal property rights to women for their economic emancipation. He had also recently released a report- Status of Sex Ratio at Birth in India which mentioned that there has not been any change in the sex ratio at birth in India from 2001-2017--the number of girl children born is much less than what is the general or natural norm.



In a Facebook Post titled “End Discrimination, Empower Women”, Vice President Naidu pointed out that with women constituting about 50 percent of India’s population, development cannot be achieved unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena.



Earlier, Naidu had called for strict implementation of laws banning female foeticide and dowry, while ensuring free and compulsory education for all girl children. He said that women must be given an equal share in the property so that they are economically empowered.

The vice president stressed the need for greater attention from public representatives, policy planners, political parties and other important stakeholders on eradicating poverty, illiteracy and social evils such as gender discrimination.

He also wanted all the state governments to pay greater attention to these issues. Naidu also called for moral education in schools so that children grow up to be responsible and sensitive citizens who view gender discrimination as immoral, the statement said.

