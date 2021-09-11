Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE: Amit Shah To Reach Ahmedabad By Evening As Gujarat CM Quits

Quick links:
Credit-PTI
Uttrakhand,Karnataka & now Gujarat, BJP has turned position of CM into game of musical chairs-Rotating CMs are proof of BJP governance failures & testimony to fact that BJP Govt report card is full of red lines-Changing of name plates before elections will not wash away BJP sins!— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) September 11, 2021
Sources claim that the Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party was given an assessment on changing the Chief Minister of Gujarat last month.
As per sources, Union Home Minister, and former BJP President Amit Shah will be in Ahmedabad for a change in guard.
In the race to become the Gujarat Chief Minister, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya is reportedly the frontrunner in the eyes of the BJP. Other names that are also being considered by the party are that of Purshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Dairying, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel, and RC Faldu, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Transport in Government of Gujarat.
As per sources, after the BJP decides on a name in the legislative meeting scheduled for Sunday, the new CM will take an oath by September 17.
As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be reshuffling the Gujarat cabinet. Five to six Ministers are expected to be dropped, of which Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is a probable name. More responsibility is expected to be given to RC Faldu.
Minutes after CM Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation, the Bharatiya Janata Party called for a legislative meeting. The BJP has given strict instruction for all the party MLAs to be present in the meeting, which will also have in attendance BJP state chief CR Patil and outgoing CM Vijay Rupani. The name of the next CM will be decided and declared tomorrow in the meeting.
In a massive development in Gujarat politics, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor. After meeting Governor Acharya Devvra, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar Vijay Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.
Outlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year, the outgoing Chief Minister added, 'I am just a worked of the organization." Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the specialty of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.
Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who had, in turn, succeeded Narendra Modi when he moved to Delhi to be Prime Minister in 2014 after 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat.