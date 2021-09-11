Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE: Amit Shah To Reach Ahmedabad By Evening As Gujarat CM Quits

In a massive development in Gujarat politics, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor. After meeting Governor Acharya Devvra, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar Vijay Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.

Outlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year, the outgoing Chief Minister added, 'I am just a worked of the organization." Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the specialty of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who had, in turn, succeeded Narendra Modi when he moved to Delhi to be Prime Minister in 2014 after 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat.