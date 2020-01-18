No Need For This: Vikhe Patil Backs Shirdi Bandh After CM Uddhav Triggers Birthplace Row

Maharashtra BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil condemned CM Uddhav Thackeray's statement regarding Sai Baba's birthplace on Saturday and said that he supports the Shirdi Bandh in Nashik. This comes after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, made a comment stating that Pathri village in Parbhani was the birthplace of Saibaba and subsequently the Sai Baba Sansthan Trust had decided to shut down the temple town for visitors indefinitely from January 19.

Vikhe Patil said that Sai Baba’s birthplace has been the issue of contention for a very long time and it should not be brought up again. The temple itself, however, remains open.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sai Baba row

The son of late Finance Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil - Radhakrishna - while talking about the recent Sai Baba issue said, “We are hearing the controversy over the birthplace of Sai Baba which is been going since many days. But this is not the first time, it has happened 7-8 times in the past. However, there are lakhs of devotees who continue to have faith in Sai Baba. There is no need for such a controversy have been made.”

“We are trying to solve this problem. Sai Baba never revealed his religion or caste. And this is the only reason why lakhs of people across the world come to Shirdi to take blessings from Sai Baba. It depends on the Maha Govt and the CM to make a decision and accordingly give compensation for the development of a place.”

Uddhav Thackeray announced a special grant of Rs 100 crore for the development Pathri to attract pilgrims and tourists there. Vikhe Patil continued saying, “But why does the government come up with the controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace each time? Why is this needed? I believe that the CM should get the correct and detailed information about the matter and then proceed to some conclusion and give a statement. This is not acceptable.”

Talking about the proof of Sai Baba’s birthplace he said, “What is this proof that they are talking about? From where will they get this proof? People have discussed this thing for 100 years without reaching at any possible conclusion. So I believe now it has to be stopped.”

“This matter is not limited to Sansthan but it also hurts the sentiments of the devotees across the country. So, the govt in the name of the development of Pathri, shouldn’t relate to the birthplace of Sai baba,” he added.

“Even if Sansthan has called for Shirdi bandh, I support their decision. I support the bandh. It will be a peaceful bandh. Shops, Hotels will be closed. Those who’ve booked their hotels in advance will get their right compensation. Sai baba temple will be open for devotees. CM should take back his statement as I believe he’s uninformed,” said Vikhe Patil.

