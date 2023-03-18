Violent Clash Breaks Out Between BJP And Congress Workers In Karnataka; 3 FIRs Registered

A violent clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Karnataka over installed banners where both groups attacked each other. The incident took place on Friday in Bengaluru's Govindrajnagar constituency after BJP workers allegedly protested against the banners that were put up by Congress workers for a Women's convention event at BGS ground.

Karnataka | A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers after BJP workers allegedly protested against the banners put up by Congress workers for a Women convention event at a ground in Govindrajnagar constituency in Bengaluru yesterday pic.twitter.com/k2SxAA8crZ March 18, 2023

Both the rival groups pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks resulting in injuries. The situation was brought under control only after police intervened and lathi charged. Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City informed that FIR has been registered and police personnel were also injured during the clash.

"Both groups pelted stones as well, and our police personnel also got injured. 3 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is being done," said DCP.