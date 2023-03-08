Virat Kohli Or Mahendra Singh Dhoni? This Is Who Ellyse Perry Wants As Opening Partner

The Women's Premier League, which is in its first edition, has managed to do what the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been doing since 2008. The two leagues bring the best cricketers from around the world on one stage.

While IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have one of the finest players from the modern day cricket in Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Chennai Superkings, the WPL has Smriti Mandhana or Ellyse Perry of Australia. Perry was recently asked a few questions in a session with RCB.

One of the tricky questions which she faced was would she choose Virat Kohli or Dhoni as her opening batting partner.

Perry said: 'I will pick both of them..'

The Australian all rounder was asked which she would choose as an opening partner among Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Ellyse Perry came up with an epic reply to the question. Perry said, "I will pick both of them to open together so I can watch from outside."

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to find the type of results they would have liked till now in the Women's Premier League 2023. RCB are full of big players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine are are sitting at the bottom of the table with Gujarat Giants.

Ellyse Perry herself has not been able to perform well till now in the tournament with scores of just 31 and 13. The Australia all rounder was a part of the Australian team which won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Australia had then won the world cup for the record sixth time.

If we talk about the Men's franchise, RCB will be seen competing in the Indian Premier League 2023 which is beginning from March 31, 2023. RCB till now has been able to win a single title of the tournament and they would like to lift the cup for their fans this year.

The Indian Premier League is also very special as it can be a last season of many IPL greats, also the league has once again returned to its home and away games format.

The first match of the tournament will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.