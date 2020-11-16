'Voices Being Heard That Bihar Govt Will Only Last Till WB Polls': Chhattisgarh CM Claims

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while hitting out at the newly-formed NDA Government in the state, claiming that the government would only last till the West Bengal polls of 2021. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also questioned the removal of former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi from his post, asking why two 'junior people' were being elevated to the post.

"My wishes are with him. The NDA government will be stable for how long? Why was Sushil Modi not included and removed? Why two junior people are being made deputy Chief Ministers. In Bihar, there are voices being heard that this government will last till Bengal polls," he said. "Tomorrow I will meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari. Will meet Gadkariji in Nagpur," he added.

Read: Chhattisgarh: Rs 7.33cr Disbursed For People Duped In Chit Fund Fraud

JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Apart from Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CM.

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Meanwhile, West Bengal is all slated to go into polls in the first half of 2021. Currently, the West Bengal assembly is led by TMC which holds 222 out of 294 seats.

Read: Chhattisgarh Allows Multiplexes And Cinema Halls To Reopen In Raipur

Bhupesh Baghel also discussed the issue of Naxalism in the region discussing the state's joint fight against the movement along with the Centre. When asked about his letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the same he said, "The fight against it is both of Centre and state. Our fundamentals are trust, development, and security of the people and on that basis, we will move forward."

Read: Chhattisgarh Reports 530 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 16 Deaths

Read: Congress Wins Marwahi Assembly Bypoll In Chhattisgarh

(With Agency Inputs)