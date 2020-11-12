War Of Words Erupts Between Delhi & Goa CMs Over Air Pollution, Mollem Project

A verbal spat broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the latter issued a remark over Delhi's deteriorating pollution levels, which the Delhi CM retorted at by bringing up Goa's contentious track doubling project.

Earlier this week, Pramod Sawant had brushed of Kejriwal's comments over the Mollem project by asking him to first focus on the air quality in Delhi, which has been in the 'hazardous' category for weeks now. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should first fix issues of pollution in his area before getting worried about Goa," he said, which was quoted by a news portal.

Reacting to this Kejriwal tweeted, "It's not about Delhi's pollution vs Goa's pollution. Both Delhi and Goa are dear to me. We are all one country. We all have to work together to ensure there is no pollution in both Delhi and Goa," while tagging the Goa CM's official account.

Kejriwal's mention earned a quick reply from the Goa CM who said, "Dear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji, we are making sure that there is no pollution issue in Goa and our government will ensure that our state remains pollution-free. I am sure the people of Delhi also want the same in their beautiful state."

While all seemed to be well till here, Kejriwal's follow-up tweet, alleging that the Centre was 'forcing' the project on Goa, hit a nerve. "It is heartening to hear that Dr Pramod Swanat ji. (But) Goans are opposing (the) double tracking project. Kindly hear their voice and save Mollem as they (sic) are the lungs of Goa. I understand the Centre is forcing this project on Goa. Please stand with Goans, say NO to Center and save Goa from becoming (a) coal hub," tweeted Kejriwal.

Shortly after, a war of words ensued between the two, with Sawant blaming Kejriwal for being an expert in "creating Center vs State issues." "Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, Doubling of Railway tracks is a nation-building exercise. There is no threat to Mollem and we will ensure it remains that way. We will not allow Goa to become a coal hub. Knowing your expertise in creating Center vs State issues, we will skip your advice," tweeted Sawant.

"Dr Pramod Sawnat ji, you don't need to listen to my advice but please listen to the voices of (the) Goans. Shouldn't Goans have some say in their own state? Is Central diktat more important than (the) Goan voices?" Kejriwal followed.

Asking him to once and for all stop his 'divisive centre versus state politics', Sawant tweeted, "Our feet and ears are firmly on the ground Arvind Kejriwal ji. Please stop your divisive politics of Center vs State. We are ONE NATION! Thank you."

