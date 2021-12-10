WB Guv Dhankhar's 'provocative' Statement On CM Mamata Banerjee Against Federalism: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday attacked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that he disregarded the principles of federalism by his statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directives to the police regarding the Border Security Force (BSF).

In a letter, Roy stated that Governor Dhankhar should be aware that the international border (IB) does not "penetrate 50 km into India" and law and order is a state subject.

"Your provocative statement has thus negated the principle of federalism which is a basic structure of the Constitution of India," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Since the Centre's announcement to increase Border Security Force's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, Chief Minister Banerjee has been opposing it. She recently asked police personnel of certain border districts to cease entry of Border Security Force officials in villages without permission.

In response, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Mamata Banerjee's stance can be "potentially alarming" for national security and federal polity.

Stating that such a statement will demoralise police, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that it does not behove the "occupant of the office of the Governor to make such statements in flagrant disregard of the Constitution."

'Deeply concerned at your directives concerning BSF': Governor Dhankhar

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he is deeply concerned with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's direction to state police.

"Deeply concerned at your 'directives' concerning BSF, including 'BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with the permission of the police' to State apparatus during the course of the official administrative meeting at Gangarampur on 7.12.2021. These are not in sync with law or the recent Union Home Ministry notification increasing the jurisdiction of the BSF in the State from 15 km to 50 km. Your stance has sent disturbing signals and is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security," Governor Dhankhar wrote in his letter.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that she is trying to dive a wedge between BSF and West Bengal Police.

(With inputs from PTI)