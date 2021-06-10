'We Lived Together As Husband & Wife': Nusrat Jahan's 'husband' Nikhil Jain Breaks Silence

In a major development in the matter of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's controversial update regarding her high profile wedding in 2019, her estranged husband Nikhil Jain has issued a letter on Thursday in which he made some important revelations. Nikhil Jain has asserted that they lived together as 'husband and wife' but in spite of his 'best of efforts', her attitude towards him and the marriage changed within a year because of 'reasons best known to her'. This comes after Nusrat Jahan put out a detailed statement where she claimed that her marriage with Nikhil Jain had been 'invalid' as per Indian laws and also by the laws of Turkey where the wedding had taken place. Pertinently, Jain also contests Nusrat Jahan's claims about various

Nikhil Jain issues statement amid Nusrat Jahan's 'marriage invalid' claim

"Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife's behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her," he said while adding that on multiple occasions he asked her to get their marriage registered but by some pretext or the other, she avoided doing so. "On November 5, 2020, she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal values, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together after being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting, he added in the statement.

Nikhil Jain rebuts Nusrat Jahan's claims of him siphoning off money from her accounts

Pointing out that he got 'disheartened' by going through various media reports regarding his outings and felt cheated, he accepted filing a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges' Court for annulment of their marriage on March 8, 2021. He then, outlined that as the matter is sub judice, he cannot divulge all details but went forward to 'clear' certain things. He wrote, "After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden for a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account. Any money transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day."

Nikhil Jain's statement contradicting Nusrat Jahan:

Nusrat Jahan issues statement; calls marriage 'invalid'

The statement of Jain comes a day after Nusrat Jahan issued her own statement. She, in the statement, stated, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise." She went on to allege that their separation happened long back, but she did not speak about it as she intended to keep her private life to herself.

Jahan further said, "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. She said she has already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and said that a police complaint would be filed shortly." She added, "In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members were aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same,” the letter claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a year-long relationship with Jain, Jahan got married to him in June 2019 in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey. On their one-year anniversary, she had penned a note for Nikhil Jain saying "You are my today and all of my tomorrows, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love."

(Credit-Nusratchirps/Instagram)