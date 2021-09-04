West Bengal: BJP, CPI (M) Question EC's Decision To Hold Bhabanipur By-poll On Sept 30

On Saturday, West Bengal BJP and the CPI (M) raised questions about the Election Commission's decision to hold the much-awaited by-poll in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, from where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to contest, on September 30. The incumbent Trinamool Congress and the Congress have welcomed the decision. The poll result is crucial as it will be key to CM Banerjee's fate in the political sphere of the state.

Election for the postponed polls in two assembly seats of Samserganj and Jangirpur in West Bengal will also be conducted on September 30, the Election Commission has declared earlier in the day. However, citing the COVID situation in the state, the EC determined not to hold by-elections in four other assembly seats in the state which are vacant due to deaths and resignations of MLAs.

Bengal BJP censure by-polls

"We had always maintained that holding by-polls and polls to all the seats should be held together when the COVID situation improves. We don't know if holding a by-election to one seat and an election to two seats is a practical decision since the pandemic is still raging and there is the threat of the third wave. However, we accept the decision of the EC," Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said.

The TMC Supremo had contested the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election from the Nandigram Assembly constituency and had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. She now needs to win from another seat through a by-poll within six months of the declaration of the results to retain the CM seat. The deadline for her re-election ends on November 5. Notably, following the election results, senior TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who won from Bhabanipur vacated the seat to allow Banerjee to contest from there.

TMC allegations against the EC being biased are false: Adhikari

The LoP also noted that the EC's decision to conduct by-polls proved that the TMC's allegations against the EC being controlled by the BJP are false. Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP has drafted a letter to the Centre suggesting that holding by-polls for six vacant assembly seats is not favourable owing to the COVID pandemic situation in the state.

TMC, Congress leaders welcome EC decision

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, "The by-poll was a necessity as per constitutional norms but the BJP was trying to derail the process for narrow partisan interest. We hail the decision of the EC. We will follow all COVID-19 guidelines."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya applauded the EC decision and said that holding by-polls within six months of counting is a mandate that the EC followed.

CPI (M) raise question on Bengal by-polls

Senior leader and Central committee member of the CPI (M) Sujan Chakraborty said, "Announcing the (by-election) date is welcome from the constitutional point of view. But why only Bhabanipur and two seats? Why not by-polls in other seats and elections in other seats?"

Chakraborty said while elections to different bodies were regularly held during the 34 years of the Left Front rule, elections to different municipalities were overdue for over two years.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: @SuvenduAdhika20, @Sujan_Speak - Twitter & PTI